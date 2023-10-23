Mayoral forum set for Tuesday night

VW independent staff

The three people running for Van Wert mayor will participate in Tuesday night’s forum organized by Van Wert High School American Government students.

Incumbent Mayor Ken Markward and challengers Linda Agler-Evans and Fred Fisher will each have 1-2 minutes to respond to the questions presented, rotating who answers first throughout the event. They will not be given the opportunity for rebuttals during the forum.

Students will facilitate Tuesday’s forum from start to finish, from introducing the candidates to moderating and timing the event. Community members are encouraged to attend a meet-and-greet with the candidates following the forum.

The forum will begin at 7 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.