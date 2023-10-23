New soybean plant coming to NW Ohio

VW independent staff/submitted information

UPPER SANDUSKY — A new soybean processing plant in northwest Ohio will bring more than 100 new jobs to the Buckeye State.

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods, will invest approximately $500 million to construct the new plant in Wyandot County, specifically Upper Sandusky, bolstering the region’s economic growth in the critical food and agriculture sector.

“Soybeans are Ohio’s top exported agriculture product, so we are very excited to welcome LDC to Upper Sandusky,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “This new facility will not only bring in new jobs, but it will also lead to new avenues for growth and innovation in Ohio’s agricultural sector.”

There are approximately 26,000 soybean farmers in Ohio, and the annual economic impact from soybean production in Ohio is $5.3 billion. LDC’s state-of-the-art soybean processing plant will have integrated crushing, edible oil refining, and lecithin production and packaging capabilities.

“LDC choosing Upper Sandusky for its expansion grows our robust agricultural industry and adds to the list of innovative companies choosing Ohio because of our talented workforce and dedication to business growth,” said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “The positive ripple effect of this project on local communities and across the state is something we look forward to seeing.”

“This is a memorable moment for the people of Wyandot County,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “This significant investment by LDC, and the jobs that will be created out of it, not only will strengthen the economy throughout the region, but are proof that Ohio is an attractive landing spot for businesses looking to expand.”

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, soybeans are cleaned, cracked, dehulled and rolled into flakes to separate the oil and meal components during processing. Soybean products include tofu, soymilk, edamame, soy nuts, sprouts, miso, and soy sauce. Soybean oil is also used in salad dressings and mayonnaise, as well as in industrial products such as plastics and biodiesel.

“LDC’s substantial investment is a testament to Ohio’s economic vibrancy and our appeal to global agribusiness leaders,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “This collaborative effort brings 100 new jobs and cutting-edge technology that will serve as a magnet for future investment in this critical sector.”