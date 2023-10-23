On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this weekend’s high school playoff football and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live.
Friday, October 27
WKSD – Division VII, Region 26: Arlington at Antwerp, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.
WERT – Division VI, Region 14: River Valley at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.
Saturday, October 28
WSKD and WERT – Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
