On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this weekend’s high school playoff football and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live.

Friday, October 27

WKSD – Division VII, Region 26: Arlington at Antwerp, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

WERT – Division VI, Region 14: River Valley at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday, October 28

WSKD and WERT – Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff.