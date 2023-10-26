Trick or treat events planned for Saturday

VW independent staff

Trick or treat will be held in Van Wert and Convoy from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Residents wishing to participate should leave their porch lights on.

Businesses in downtown Van Wert will host their annual trick or treat from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will host a truck or treat event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, and Van Wert American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary will also offer a trunk or treat event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday.