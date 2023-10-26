Board learns about “Cat Pack Clean Up”

Positive behavior and setting a good example for others was the focus of Wednesday’s meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

High School Principal Chuck Rollins shared information about a new program called the “Cat Pack Clean Up.” It’s part of the school’s PBIS (Positive Behavior Inverventions and Supports) program and it involves students cleaning up after themselves and others after football games.

Rollins explained it started as a response to a video the school received as criticism of the Cat Pack student group and a mess that was left after the first football game. He added the idea was to turn a negative complaint into a positive event with the student body, and to fill a need for after-game stadium clean-up because it was becoming more difficult to find groups to do it.

He also noted other schools have a similar clean-up effort, including Bryan. Students who choose to participate earn 10 PBIS rewards tickets.

“They can use those tickets to go into a drawing for prizes that we do every other week at lunch time,” Rollins said. “We have an assortment of different things. These tickets are kind of a hot item so they were happy to do that.”

In addition to possible prizes, Chuffer’s Pizza in Ohio City agreed to donate 5-7 jumbo pizzas every Friday for kids who participate in the clean-up, and he said juniors can also earn “prom points.”

“The kids love getting that pizza at school on a Friday,” Rollins stated. “Prom points are a big deal when the end of their junior year comes around and they’re working on the prom. If the kids accumulate enough of those prom points they can get out of school on a Friday right before prom to help finish constructing the gym to use for that.”

Along with rewarding good behavior, Rollins said he’s heard some positive feedback.

“We’ve heard some positive comments from the away schools, we’ve gotten some positive comments from home and one the things I’ve noticed is when the kids are going around with trash bags after the game cleaning up, I’ve seen a lot of adults starting to pick up their trash,” he said.

Four senior students – Landon Wehner, Joaquin Estrada, Misty Johnson, and Emma Spoor – spoke briefly about their involvement with the Cat Pack Clean Up.

“I think it’s definitely made our environment in school a lot more fun,” Spoor said. “It’s something to look forward to…it’s just fun and you’re helping out the school, so I think it’s great.”

As many as 30 students have been involved in the weekly clean up. Board members thanked the group for their efforts and for setting a good example.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Mark Bagley said no decision has been made yet about what to do about school on the day of the total solar eclipse, April 8, 2024.

He also said he’s meeting with architects to discuss Phase II of the Eggerss Stadium renovation project.

Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest gave a busing update and noted about 1,000 students, roughly half of the student population, ride the bus daily.

The board approved several agenda items, including a clinical affiliation with Rhodes State College, Keaton Altimus as freshman boys basketball coach, and the retroactive approval of a eighth grade student trip to Washington, D.C., October 24-27. The board also accepted a long list of generous donations from individuals, businesses and organizations.

At the end of the meeting the board met in executive session met in executive session to discuss the employment of personnel but outside of adjournment, no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.