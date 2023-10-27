A Storybook Christmas to start soon in Paulding County

Christmas trees like these will be a part of the upcoming Festival of Trees. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — A popular offering in Paulding County will get underway one week from today.

“A Story Book Christmas” is the theme for this year’s Festival of Trees at John Paulding Historical Society in Paulding. Books, Christmas tales, beloved characters and picture-perfect holidays have inspired decorators throughout the museum buildings. The dates will be Friday, November 3, through Saturday, November 11.

Admission and parking are free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

The festival will be open daily throughout the entire nine days. Explore nearly 25,000 square feet of holiday trees, displays and decorations in three buildings. More than 80 unique trees, decorated by local individuals, families, organizations and businesses will be featured.

Don’t miss the adjacent Barn 1 and Barn 2, which are filled with lights, animated figures, Nativity scenes, inflatable characters and model train layouts.

The festival committee has been hard at work planning and preparing for the museum’s largest event and fundraiser of the year. The trees and decorations came out of storage on Sept. 26, thanks to Paulding FFA students and museum volunteers. It takes six weeks to get everything ready to open the doors to around 1,500 visitors. Meals and special activities are planned for almost every day. All meals are by freewill donation.

The festival will officially begin on Friday, November 3. Hours will be 4-8 p.m. and the Paulding County Senior Center will providing a baked ziti pasta dinner from 5-7 p.m. Live music in the evening will be provided by pianist Nancy Whitaker, and also by We 3 Teens from 6:30-7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4, is Kids’ Day, with hours between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. that day, museum volunteers will serve a lunch featuring soups, hamburgers and hot dogs. The classic program “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be shown at 1 p.m. For supper, a baked potato bar will be open from 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, November 5, will kick off with a brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chris Bercaw will make balloons for the kids throughout the afternoon and as a special treat, the Antwerp Community Band will perform at 2 p.m. The festival will be open until 4 p.m. Hours on Monday, November 6, will be 4-8 p.m. The movie “A Christmas Story” will be shown at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7, will be Senior Day, with hours of 10 a.m. at 8 p.m. Seniors from local nursing homes have been invited to lunch at the museum. At 4 p.m., Kirk from Paulding County Carnegie Library will visit for a story time for kids of all ages. Limited space is available for craft night with Lori Sponseller at 5:30 p.m. Reserve a seat by November 4 by calling 419.786.2028.

The museum will be open from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 8. Stop in for story time with Kirk at 4 p.m. The popular St. Paul Lutheran Bell Choir will perform at 6 p.m.

The hours will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, November 9, and story time will begin at 4 p.m. A craft night with Margaret Phlipot will begin at 6 p.m. A few seats are still available. Contact Margaret by November 1 at 419.399.7617. The hours will be the same, 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 10, and the Heavenly Dessert Bar will be open from 5-7 p.m. The Divine Mercy Adult and Children’s choirs will perform at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11, is the final day of the festival. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For just “a little bit more” holiday spirit, watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 10:30 a.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church serves lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The winners of our sixth grade Christmas essay contest will read their entries at noon. This will be the last chance to bid on the silent auction or enter the annual OSU raffle. At 2 p.m., auction bids close and the raffle winner will be drawn.

Several events will be held each day.

The historical society is collecting nonperishable food items for the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry.

The always-popular OSU Raffle sponsored by the Weidenhamer/Borkosky families is a chance to win a collection of Ohio State University merchandise and memorabilia. Raffle tickets may be purchased throughout the festival.

Other features include the Memory Tree, where people remember loved ones by adding their names to the tree; a silent auction featuring toys, holiday decor, gift baskets, Ohio State and Grinch items.

Visitors have the chance to vote for their favorite tree. Look for the jar under each tree and “vote” with coins, dollars or even checks. The tree that collects the most money wins a prize. A prize also will be awarded for the tree that best follows this year’s theme.

Children can take part in the fun Mouse Hunt. A photo booth location is available for taking for family photos. Browse the museum’s Country Store for some unique gift ideas.

Those who attend the festival will have the opportunity to sign 1,000 Christmas cards for U.S. servicemen and women. After the festival, the cards will be boxed up and mailed to a distribution point, with Paulding VFW paying for postage. Look for the many military and patriotic themed trees on display at the museum.

The festival schedule is subject to change. Watch for more details and updates on the museum’s Facebook page.