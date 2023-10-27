Cougars roll to win in playoff opener

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert’s offense simply overwhelmed River Valley during Friday night’s Division IV Region 14 playoff opener at Eggerss Stadium. The Cougars rolled up 485 total yards in a 48-30 win over the Vikings.

Brylen Parker completed 23-of-30 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 137 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Keldyn Bill added 99 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Parker scored on a 13-yard run in the first quarter, then after River Valley’s Carter Creeden raced 24 yards for a touchdown, Bill broke several tackles on the way to an 11-yard touchdown run, giving Van Wert a 14-6 lead after one quarter. The scoring run capped off a 10-play, 80-yard drive.

Keldyn Bill sprints to the end zone for one of his three touchdowns against River Valley. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

After forcing River Valley into a three and out, the Cougars went on a time consuming 17-play, 89-yard drive that took about six minutes off the clock, and ended with a 40-yard pass from Parker to a wide open Conner Campbell. Parker threw two more touchdown passes in the period, including a 32-yarder to Reese Krugh and a shovel pass from Parker to Gage Stemen made it 34-6 as the first half clock expired. An interception by Donovan Winkeljohn set up the Parker to Krugh touchdown pass.

“Brylen was amped up for this game and it was good to see that excitement,” head coach Keith Recker said. “He came ready to go and it showed on the field. He’s such a tough runner and he was on in the passing game and hitting receivers. It was a really good night for him.”

Bill scored his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter, a six yard run that made it 41-6 and temporarily started a continuous clock. River Valley quarterback Chase Ebert, who was held in check the entire first half, fired a 38-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Kenney to make it 41-14, but Bill sprinted 29 yards for his third and final touchdown of the game, giving Van Wert a 48-14 lead.

“He ran with some power,” Recker said of Bill. “He’s always had speed but I really loved how he ran inside the tackles. He made a few cuts but really ran with some power.”

With the game well in hand, River Valley score two touchdowns in the final four minutes. Ebert connected with Keyan Shidone from 16 yards out, then hit Kolton Lang for a 17-yard scoring pass with just 57 seconds left.

The majority of River Valley’s 329 total yards came in the second half, with the game out of reach.

“We continue to get better with our assignments and our responsibilities and that’s huge,” Recker said. “That hurt us earlier in the year with miscues or missed assignments, missed coverages but a lot of that stuff has taken care of itself. I think guys are more confident in how we’re playing with coverages and we have guys making plays.”

Van Wert will travel to Shelby for regional quarterfinal action against the Whippets. Shelby defeated Cleveland Central Catholic 40-0 on Friday.

“They’re good, they’re big and they’re athletic but I know our guys are going to be excited about making that trip and getting another chance to play together,” Recker said.

Scoring summary

First quarter

VW – Brylen Parker 13-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

RV – Carter Creeden 24-yard run (kick blocked)

VW – Keldyn Bill 11-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

Second quarter

VW – Brylen Parker 40-yard pass to Conner Campbell (pass failed)

VW – Brylen Parker 32-yard pass to Reese Krugh (Griff McCracken kick)

VW – Brylen Parker 2-yard pass to Gage Stemen (Griff McCracken kick)

Third quarter

VW – Keldyn Bill 6-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

RV – Chase Ebert 38-yard pass to Ayden Kenney (Ebert to Kenney pass)

VW – Keldyn Bill 29-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

RV – Chase Ebert 16-yard pass to Keyan Shidone (Ebert to Shidone pass)

RV – Chase Ebert 5-yard pass to Kolton Lang (Ebert to Ellis McFarland pass)