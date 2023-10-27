District champions!

At Van Wert High School Thursday night, No. 1 seed Crestview defeated No. 2 seed Leipsic 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 to claim the Division IV district championship, the second straight district title for the Lady Knights. Cali Gregory had 18 kills and 20 assists, while Adelyn Figley finished with 10 kills and Emily Lichtle had 13 assists. Ellie Kline had 14 digs. Crestview (23-2) will face Mohawk in the Division IV regional semifinals at the Elida Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Photo submitted