Dozens honored…

Advancing Access and Equity: Then, Now, and Next,” was chosen to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the first federal legislation to prohibit discrimination and address access and equity for people with disabilities A celebration dinner was recently held at Willow Bend to recognize the 60 individuals working in the community at 35 different locations. Recognition and thanks were also given to the families, friends, schools, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, and providers (Thomas Edison Center, Capabilities and Partners in Employment) for their support for successful employment. Pictured above are Roland Alvarez (Van Wert City Schools) and Cindy Tinnel (Crestview), along with former students Bridget and Amber. Photos submitted