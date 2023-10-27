Golfers honored…

The Van Wert golf team held their postseason banquet at Willow Bend on Tuesday. Pictured (top photo, left to right) are the varsity letter winners: Christian Wallenhorst, Sam Houg ,Brock Stoller, Keaton Foster, Zach Stoller, Carter Wright, Hayden Dowler and not pictured Griffin McCracken. The entire team is pictured in the second photo (front row, left to right): Noah Krites, Zach Stoller, Trevor Halker,Clayton Fast; Back row Christian Wallenhorst, Sam Houg, Brock Stoller, Keaton Foster, Carter Wright and Hayden Dowler. The third picture is Western Buckeye League honors Sam Houg (honorable mention( and Keaton Foster, who earned first team honors, along with all-district, first team Northwest district and Captain of the team accolades. Photos submitted