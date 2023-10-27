Have a spooky but safe Halloween

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — As Halloween rapidly approaches, it is crucial to prioritize fire safety to ensure a fun and safe celebration for everyone. The combination of decorations, costumes, and potential open flames can pose serious risks if proper precautions are not taken. Data from the U.S. Fire Administration shows an average of 9,200 fires were reported to fire departments in the United States over a three-day period around Halloween for each year, with more than one-third of these fires started by a candle.

State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon urges caution.

“Halloween is a time for treats, not tragedies. As we decorate our homes and dress up in our favorite costumes, it’s crucial to keep fire safety in mind,” he said. “By following simple precautions like using LED lights instead of candles, and choosing flame-resistant materials, we can all enjoy a safe and happy Halloween.”

By following these tips, families can ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween celebration:

Use a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns.

If you use a real candle, use extreme caution. Make sure children are always watched when candles are lit.

Dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper catch fire easily. Be watchful.

Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.

When lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter.

Be sure to place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways and yards. They can be a trip hazard.

Remember to keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes.

Tell children to stay away from open flames including jack-o-lanterns and firepits.

If your children are going to Halloween parties at others’ homes, have them look for ways out of the home and plan how they would get out in an emergency.

Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working.

The Division of State Fire Marshal urges everyone to prioritize fire safety and take these precautions seriously. By implementing these simple measures, families can enjoy a worry-free Halloween celebration while minimizing the risk of fire-related incidents.