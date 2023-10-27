Knights surprise the Senecas 42-14

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

TIFFIN — While Crestview went 0-4 against teams that were state ranked during the regular season, the Knights were battle tested going into the playoffs and it showed Friday night against No. 6 Tiffin Calvert.

Behind a punishing running game and a defense that kept Calvert in check, No. 15 seed Crestview toppled the second seeded Senecas 42-14 in the opening round of the Division VII Region 26 playoffs at Hoernemann Stadium. The Knights are now 3-0 against the Senecas in the postseason.

“I”m proud of how our guys approached this week and the mindset they took this week,” head coach Cole Harting said. “Even though we were a 15 seed, we didn’t feel like we were the 15th seed. Our guys played with a lot of confidence and it showed on the scoreboard.”

Crestview (7-4) tallied 268 rushing yards in the game, including 172 on 23 carries by Braxton Leeth, which put him over 1,000 for the season. Isaac Kline added 52 yards on nine carries and Bryson Penix finished with 35 yards, and was 12-of-23 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown. As a unit, Crestview finished with 412 yards of total offense.

Meanwhile, the defense held Calvert (8-2) to just 244 yards, including just 70 on the ground.

“Our defense played fantastic tonight,” Harting said. “Coach (Jake) Harmon had them very prepared and they executed the game plan extremely well. We knew we were going to have to stop their running game and we did that extremely well, which forced them to throw more than they would have liked to.”

Calvert quarterback Harry Shultz, who averaged about 14 passes a game during the regular season, was 17-of-37 for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Penix scored the only touchdown of the first quarter on a two-yard run, and the first of five Hayden Perrott PATs gave the Knights a 7-0 lead at the end of the period.

A pair of second quarter touchdowns gave Crestview a 20-0 lead. Penix tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jaret Harting and Beau Eggleston scored on a one-yard run right before halftime.

The Senecas got on the board in the third quarter when Shultz scored on a one-yard run, but two possessions later, Leeth scored from six yards out, and Penix added the two point conversion, giving Crestview a 28-7 lead.

Calvert made it a 28-14 when Schulz connected with Billy Clouse, who juggled the ball and turned it into a 54-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter but it was as close as the Senecas would get. Leeth scored his second touchdown of the night on a five yard run and Isaac Kline put the icing on the cake with a 15-yard touchdown run.

“All night felt that we got the looks we wanted to on offense and we were able to take advantage of that,” Harting said. “However, like most of the season we were plagued with penalties. We have to clean those things up if we want to continue to win.”

The Knights will play Lima Central Catholic in the regional quarterfinals at Spartan Stadium on Friday night. The Thunderbirds defeated Ayersville 42-20.

Scoring summary

First quarter

CK – Bryson Penix 2-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Second quarter

CK – Bryson Penix 30-yard pass to Jaret Harting (Hayden Perrott kick)

CK – Beau Eggletson 1-yard run (conversion failed)

Third quarter

TC – Harry Shultz 1-yard run (Cameron Lucius kick)

CK – Braxton Leeth 6-yard run (Bryson Penix run)

Fourth quarter

TC – Harry Shultz 54-yard pass to Billy Clouse (Cameron Lucius kick)

CK – Braxton Leeth 5-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

CK – Isaac Kline 15-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)