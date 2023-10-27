OPSWA HS Football Notebook Week 10

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The regular-season wrapped up on Saturday night and the 2023 OHSAA football playoffs are set. Here are the top performances from around the state in the final weekend of the regular season as compiled by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association for this week’s high school football notebook.

With a 34-0 win over Madison, the Mansfield Senior Tygers clinched their first outright Ohio Cardinal Conference championship since 2013 and their first league title since 2017 in the 58th edition of the Battle for Mansfield. The win also gave Mansfield Senior head football coach Chioke Bradley his 100th career victory making him the all-time winningest coach in program history. He is 100-52 and in his 13th season at the helm. It was the Tygers’ sixth OCC title under Bradley. Overall, Mansfield Senior leads the Madison series 33-22-3 and has won 16 of those season finales including eight of the last nine.

During a 34-20 win over Highland, Ontario’s junior quarterback Bodpegn Miller completed 15-of-25 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown while also running for 85 yards and two more scores as the victory netted the Warriors a share of their first league championship since 2004 with a co-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title. Senior running back Chase Studer piled up 96 yards with a TD and senior wide receiver Dylan Floyd had a massive day with nine catches for 124 yards. The Warriors finished the regular season 9-1 for their most wins in a season since going 10-0 in 2001.

In a 23-0 win over Pleasant, the Shelby Whippets laid claim to the program’s 25th league championship as the Whippets earned a piece of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship sharing the title with Ontario. The 2023 Whippets join teams from 1946, 49-50, 52-54, 56, 59-60, 65, 67-69, 71, 74, 77, 80, 84, 98, 2000, 2017 and 19-21 as league champions. The Whippets ended the regular season 8-2 and with just one loss in the MOAC. The Whippets now have 701 wins in program history.

For the 10th straight season, the Lucas Cubs are headed to the playoffs. After a 30-0 win over Arlington in Week 10, the Cubs secured the No. 9 spot in Division VII Region 25 behind a monster performance from Logan Toms who ran for 204 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns while the Cubs piled up 346 yards rushing on 50 carries. The Cubs were stout defensively allowing just 171 total yards, 170 of those on the ground, and forced a fumble while pitching a shutout for their first one of the 2023 season and first since shutting out Malvern 37-0 in the 2021 playoffs.

The Lexington Minutemen closed out the regular season with an inspiring 24-14 win over Ashland in Week 10. That win did several things. First, it made the Minutemen 5-5 for their first .500 record or better since 2018. It got them on the plus side in their conference schedule going 4-3 in a tough OCC. But most of all, it got them a playoff berth for the first time under head coach Andrew Saris.

The Clear Fork Colts saw their 8-game losing streak snapped with an 8-0 upset win over River Valley in Week 10 in a muddy mess of a game. Kasey Swank ran for 80 yards while Marcus Hoeflich had 58 yards rushing and the game’s only touchdown as the Colts also added a safety on defense.