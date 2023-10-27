Vantage Bd. to hire new treasurer

VW independent staff

It appears the Vantage Career Center Board of Education has found a new treasurer.

The board is expected to hire Denise Mooney at next Thursday’s regular monthly meeting. Mooney’s name appears on the agenda to be hired as an associate treasurer through December 31. She’ll then take over January 1. According to Vantage board president Pat Baumle, she’ll be offered a two-year contract at the December board meeting.

Mooney currently serves as an assistant treasurer with the Lima City Schools. She’ll replace Laura Peters, who’s leaving at the end of the year for the same job with the Delphos City Schools.