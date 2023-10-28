County Auditor postpones CAUV meeting

VW independent staff

A November 6 informational meeting concerning Commercial Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) in Van Wert County has been postponed by County Auditor Jami Bradford due to legislative changes.

“We are patiently awaiting on the outcome of House Bill 187 and the potential changes that may come from these legislative changes,” Bradford said in an email. “I may in the future, reschedule the CAUV meeting once we have a final determination of the bill.”

Bradford also said anyone with questions regarding CAUV and the current values that were set during the 2023 reappraisal should reach out to her or her staff at 419.238.0843.