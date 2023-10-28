Hammons named Post 178 VSO

Submitted information

The Issac Van Wert American Legion Post 178 has a Veteran Service Officer for the first time in several years.

Post 178 has announced that Jarret Hammons is the American Legion Veteran Service Officer. Jarret is a retired first sergeant who served as a Combat Engineer and also in the human resources field for the Army.

Jarret Hammons

“Our Legion felt this position had gone unfilled for too long with an overloaded Veterans Affairs system,” Legion Commander Ken Myers said. “Veterans and their families should have access to the help and tools they need.”

“We as veterans need to continue to serve,” he added. “We must continue serving by helping our brothers, sisters, and families. Serve our community in public office, mentoring programs, Veterans Assistance programs and any other way we can.

“Volunteering as the veteran service officer for the Legion is about finding the best course of action to aid and assist the veteran and their family effectively and efficiently,” Hammons said.

Hammons will be at the Van Wert Legion from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesdays starting in November. He will also be at the Legion on the first Monday of each month from 5-7 p.m. He will also be available by appointment.