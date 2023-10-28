Last week for early voting in Ohio

VW independent staff

Next week will be the final week for early in-person voting throughout Ohio and extended hours will be offered to any registered voter who wishes to cast a ballot ahead of the November 7 election.

Here are the hours at the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 1362 E. Ervin Road, Van Wert, as set by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose:

Monday, October 30, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 2, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 3, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 5, 1-5 p.m.

There will be no early in-person voting on Monday, November 6. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 7.

The local ballot includes a handful of local issues and State Issues 1 and 2, plus the Van Wert mayor’s races, and city and village council, school board and township trustee races.