Laura Ann (Crowe) Cross

Laura Ann (Crowe) Cross, 62, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2023.

She was born May 31, 1961, in Van Wert, to Donald and Patricia (Butler) Crowe, who both preceded her in death. Laura graduated from Heritage Christian High School and attended IUPUI. She was dedicated to her 42-year career at Defense Finance Accounting Service (DFAS), Indianapolis, as an Interior Project Manager.

Laura Cross

Laura married Dale Everett Cross on March 26, 1983.

She is survived by her husband Dale and their four children, Amber (Mickel) Miller, Dustin, Kristin, and Meredythe of Indianapolis; her sister, Sharon (Dennis) Cummings, of Van Wert; nephew, David Cummings; great-nieces, Kendall and Kyleigh, and great-nephew Decklan, also of Van Wert.

Laura was known for her giving spirit, volunteer involvement, creative interests, and her intense love of family. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by many who relied on her light-hearted outlook and faithful countenance.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, November 2. There will also be a celebration of life at Trinity Baptist Church, Carmel, Indiana at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Lincolnview Jr/Sr High Band, or the Hamilton County Humane Society.