YWCA to host HER Story Matters

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is inviting the community to an inspiring event, “HER Story Matters: Living with MS – A Journey from Diagnosis to Ironman 70.3.”

This event will shed light on the incredible journey of Deb Merritt as she continues to navigate life with multiple sclerosis (MS) while conquering physical challenges, culminating in her recent participation in the Ironman 70.3 race.

Deb will share her personal experiences and insights at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 5, in the St. Mary’s gymnasium. This HER Story Matters will speak to the power of determination and resilience. Deb’s journey will inspire individuals facing their own challenges, while also raising awareness about multiple sclerosis and the importance of a supportive community.

“We are honored to have Deb share her inspirational story with us. Her story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of choice,” said Kelly Houg, Mission Impact Coordinator for the YWCA of Van Wert County.