OHSAA releases new playoff info

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional quarterfinal playoff pairings Sunday afternoon, with the better seeded teams set to host second-round games at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 3. Van Wert and Crestview are among the teams moving on in the playoffs. Both teams will play on the road, with the Cougars at Shelby and Crestview at Lima Central Catholic.

Last Friday in the first round, there were 46 upsets, as the home teams went 178-46 overall.

The OHSAA will begin using neutral sites November 10 in the regional semifinals. The regional finals are Friday, November 17, followed by the state semifinals on Friday, November 24. The state championship games are November 30, December 1 and 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

During the first round of the playoffs, the No. 9 seeds had a winning record on the road at the No. 8 seeds, going 18-10. The top 8 seeds played at home and had the following won-lost records in the first round.

No. 1 seeds: 16-0

No. 2 seeds: 25-3 (three No. 15 seeds advance)

No. 3 seeds: 25-3 (three No. 14 seeds advance)

No. 4 seeds: 24-4 (four No. 13 seeds advance)

No. 5 seeds: 22-6 (six No. 12 seeds advance)

No. 6 seeds: 24-4 (four No. 11 seeds advance)

No. 7 seeds: 20-8 (eight No. 10 seeds advance)

No. 8 seeds: 10-18 (18 No. 9 seeds advance)

Braxton Leeth (32) and the No. 15 seed Knights ran by No. 2 seed Calvert to move on in the playoffs. Bob Barnes photos

During the first round, only two regions saw all eight home teams win (Regions 24 and 27). In Region 5, there were four upsets, while there were four regions that saw three upsets (Regions 5, 23, 26 and 28). Of note, in region 28, a regional quarterfinal game this week includes No. 14 seed St. Henry at No. 11 seed Fort Loramie.

Brackets and playoff information can be found here.

Tickets: Tickets for all playoff games are available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

OHSAA Football Regional Quarterfinal Playoff Pairings

Pairings shown with regional seed and overall record. All games on Friday, November 3, at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise. All area schools are in bold.

Division I

Region 1

8 Canton GlenOak (7-4) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

12 Cleveland St. Ignatius (2-8) at 4 Canton McKinley (8-3)

7 Berea-Midpark (7-4) at 2 Cleveland Heights (10-1)

6 Medina (7-3) at 3 Wadsworth (9-2)

Region 2

9 Miamisburg (8-3) at 1 Lewis Center Olentangy (10-1)

12 Springfield (6-5) at 4 Centerville (9-2)

10 Perrysburg (8-3) at 2 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (10-1)

14 Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-7) at 6 Dublin Coffman (8-3)

Region 3

9 Grove City (6-5) at 1 Gahanna Lincoln (11-0)

5 Pickerington Central (8-3) at 4 Upper Arlington (8-3)

7 Westerville North (9-2) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (10-1)

6 Hilliard Darby (6-5) at 3 Pickerington North (10-1)

Region 4

9 Mason (6-5) at 1 Milford (11-0)

5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (7-4) at 4 Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-4)

7 Hamilton (8-3) at 2 Cincinnati Princeton (11-0)

6 Cincinnati Elder (7-4) at 3 Wester Chester Lakota West (9-2)

Division II

Region 5

Bryson Penix

8 Barberton (7-4) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1)

12 Twinsburg (7-4) at 4 Painesville Riverside (9-2)

10 Austintown-Fitch (7-3) at 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (10-1)

11 Warren G. Harding (5-6) at 3 Hudson (8-2)

Region 6

9 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (6-5) at 1 Avon (11-0)

5 Olmsted Falls (8-3) at 4 Sylvania Southview (8-3)

7 Avon Lake (7-4) at 2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-2)

6 North Ridgeville (8-3) at 3 Medina Highland (9-2)

Region 7

9 Westerville South (7-4) at 1 Massillon Washington (11-0)

12 Sunbury Big Walnut (6-5) at 4 Uniontown Lake (8-3)

10 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-3) at 2 Canal Winchester (10-1)

11 North Canton Hoover (5-5) at 3 Uniontown Green (8-3)

Region 8

9 Kings Mills Kings (6-5) at 1 Cincinnati Anderson (10-1)

5 Harrison (8-3) at 4 Clayton Northmont (7-4)

7 Lima Senior (9-2) at 2 Troy (10-1)

6 Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-3) at 3 Cincinnati Withrow (10-1)

Division III

Region 9

9 Canfield (7-3) at 1 Youngstown Ursulina (11-0)

5 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-3) at 4 Chagrin Falls Kenston (10-1)

7 Chardon (8-3) at 2 Geneva (10-1)

6 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (9-2) at 3 Aurora (10-1)

Region 10

9 Defiance (8-3) at 1 Toledo Central Catholic (11-0)

5 Rocky River (10-1) at 4 Mansfield Senior (9-2)

7 Medina Buckeye (9-2) at 2 Norton (11-0)

6 Ontario (10-1) at 3 Tiffin Columbian (9-2)

Region 11

Brylen Parker and the Van Wert Cougars will head to Shelby for regional quarterfinal action.

9 Washington Court House Miami Trace (7-4) at 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (10-1)

5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-2) at 4 Jackson (10-1)

7 Bellefontaine (9-2) at 2 London (11-0)

6 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-2) at 3 Granville (11-0)

Region 12

9 Bellbrook (8-3) at 1 Hamilton Badin (11-0)

5 Wapakoneta (9-2) at 4 Vandalia Butler (9-2)

10 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (7-4) at 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-2)

6 Celina (9-2) at 3 Trotwood-Madison (9-2)

Division IV

Region 13

9 Akron Buchtel (6-5) at 1 Canton South (11-0)

5 Streetsboro (10-1) at 4 Beloit West Branch (10-1)

7 Niles McKinley (7-4) at 2 Mentor Lake Catholic (9-2)

6 Struthers (8-3) at 3 Poland Seminary (10-1)

Region 14

8 St. Marys Memorial (7-4) at 1 Sandusky Perkins (10-0)

5 Galion (8-3) at 4 Millersburg West Holmes (9-2)

10 Napoleon (6-5) at 2 Cleveland Glenville (8-2)

6 Van Wert (8-3) at 3 Shelby (9-2)

Region 15

9 Newark Licking Valley (8-3) at 1 Steubenville (10-1)

13 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-3) at 5 Columbus Bishop Ready (10-1)

7 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-2) at 2 Thornville Sheridan (10-1)

6 St. Clairsville (9-2) at 3 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2)

Region 16

9 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (6-5) at 1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-0)

5 Cincinnati Indian Hill (9-2) at 4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-3)

15 Urbana (8-3) at 7 Springfield Shawnee (10-1)

6 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-1) at 3 Cincinnati Taft (9-2)

Division V

Region 17

9 Magnolia Sandy Valley (7-4) at 1 Perry (11-0)

5 Garrettsville Garfield (11-0) at 4 Cadiz Harrison Central (9-2)

7 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-3) at 2 Canfield South Range (10-1)

6 Lorain Clearview (9-2) at 3 Creston Norwayne (10-1)

Donovan Winkeljohn

Region 18

8 Huron (8-3) at 1 Liberty Center (11-0)

12 Marengo Highland (6-5) at 4 Oak Harbor (11-0)

7 Pemberville Eastwood (9-2) at 2 Milan Edison (10-1)

6 Coldwater (10-1) at 3 Archbold (10-1)

Region 19

9 Heath (9-2) at 1 Ironton (10-1)

5 Zanesville West Muskingum (10-1) at 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)

15 Portsmouth (6-5) at 7 Wheelersburg (7-3)

6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (10-1) at 3 Barnesville (11-0)

Region 20

8 Bethel-Tate (7-4) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-1)

5 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (9-2) at 4 Chillcothe Zane Trace (8-3)

7 Springfield Northeastern (8-3) at 2 Waynesville (9-2)

11 Camden Preble Shawnee (8-3) at 3 Brookville (9-2)

Division VI

Region 21

8 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) at 1 Kirtland (10-1)

5 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) at 4 Hanoverton United (10-1)

10 Mineral Ridge (7-4) at 2 Rootstown (9-1)

6 Andover Pymatuning Valley (8-3) at 3 Mogadore (8-2)

Region 22

9 Sullivan Black River (8-3) at 1 Columbus Grove (9-2)

5 Columbia Station Columbia (10-1) at 4 Carey (9-2)

10 Bucyrus Wynford (7-4) at 2 Bluffton (10-1)

6 Toledo Ottawa Hills (10-1) at 3 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (10-1)

Region 23

9 Howard East Knox (7-4) at at 1 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)

12 Glouster Trimble (6-4) at 4 Galion Northmor (9-2)

7 Nelsonville-York (8-3) at 2 West Jefferson (10-1)

11 Newcomerstown (7-4) at 3 Beverly Fort Frye (8-2)

Region 24

8 Anna (6-5) at 1 Williamsburg (10-1)

5 New Madson Tri-Village (10-1) at 4 West Liberty-Salem (10-1)

7 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (7-4) at 2 Versailles (9-2)

6 Bainbridge Paint Valley (8-3) at 3 Cincinnati Country Day (11-0)

Division VII

Region 25

9 Lucas (8-3) at 1 Dalton (9-1)

13 Norwalk St. Paul (7-4) at 5 Malvern (10-1)

7 New Middletown Springfield (8-3) at 2 Danville (11-0)

6 Lowellville (10-1) at 3 Berlin Center Western Reserve (9-2)

Region 26

8 Pandora-Gilboa (8-3) at 1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (11-0)

13 Arlington (7-4) at 5 Hamler Patrick Henry (9-2)

15 Convoy Crestview (7-4) at 7 Lima Central Catholic (7-3)

14 Edon (7-4) at 6 McComb (9-2)

Region 27

8 Woodsfield Monroe Central (7-4) at 1 Reedsville Eastern (10-1)

5 Hannibal River (8-2) at 4 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (9-2)

7 Waterford (7-4) at 2 Beaver Eastern (11-0)

6 Portsmouth Notre Dame (8-3) at 3 Caldwell (8-3)

Region 28

8 Cedarville (8-3) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)

13 New Bremen (5-6) at 5 Minster (9-2)

10 Mechanicsburg (7-4) at 2 Ansonia (11-0)

14 St. Henry (4-7) at 11 Fort Loramie (6-5)