David “Dave” Kimmey

David “Dave” Kimmey, 81, passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Vancrest Assisted Living.

He was born on September 15, 1942, in Paulding County. He was the son of Ernest Kimmey and Ova Hesper (Roberts) Kimmey, who both preceeded him in death. He married the former Janet Shaner on September 28, 1963 and together they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage. She proceeded him in death in 2021.

David Kimmey

Survivors include a daughter, Michelle (Eric) Gunter, of Van Wert and a son, Doug Kimmey, of New York, New York. He was a proud grandfather of Gracie, Garett, and Griffin Gunter, Andrew Kimmey, and Zachary Kimmey. He also had many treasured nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by a son, Michael Kimmey; a brother, Gordon Kimmey; a sister, Ruth Foust, and sister, Lucille Watson.

Dave graduated from Van Wert High School in 1960. After high school, Dave entered the workforce and spent most of his career employed by Aeroquip then Eaton Corp. Dave retired from Eaton Corp. in 2005. While raising his family, Dave often worked extra jobs, including as a lifeguard at the YMCA, cleaning for Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, and driving for West Ohio Gas. He also served on the Lincolnview Board of Education and as a Jackson Township Trustee. During retirement, Dave worked part time at Flat Lands Supply.

Dave attended Zion Christian Union Church for over 46 years. There he served as a church elder, taught Sunday School, and helped volunteer with many church projects. Dave’s strong Christian faith led him to be a servant leader in the community, always jumping in to help others in need. Dave was a family man and a social butterfly. He loved attending and supporting his grandchildren’s activities, especially sporting events cheering on the Cougars. His hobbies included gardening, dining out, and he loved solving the world’s problems with his best buddy, Jim. Any given day, you might find him cruising around on his golf cart with his sweet doodle, Ruby girl. Dave spent this last year traveling with his daughter, creating mischief with his son-in-law, and living life to the fullest.

Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 5, at the funeral home with Rev. Jody Harr officiating. A private family committal service will take place in Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert Recking Crew for the support of Van Wert football or to Van Wert basketball for the support of the boys’ basketball program.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.