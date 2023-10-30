Lincolnview voters to decide on renewal

VW independent staff/submitted information

With Election Day just over a week away, Tuesday, November 7, voters in the Lincolnview Local Schools district are being asked to renew a five-year, 2.5 mill permanent improve levy, commonly referred to as a “PI levy.”

The levy dates back to 1974, when Lincolnview school voters approved a five year, 1.4 mill levy. It was increased to 2.5 mills in 1988 and has been renewed every five years ever since, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013, 2018. If school district voters renew the levy, it will collect an estimated $251,931 annually for the next five years. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $42 per year.

“The permanent improvement tax levy is used for capital improvement projects, maintenance and repairs of school property and certain equipment items that are designed to last five years or more,” Superintendent Jeff Snyder stated. “For example, these funds can purchase technology, heating and air conditioning systems, roofs or other facility upgrades. Ohio law prevents these funds from being used on staff salaries or benefits.”

He noted the renewal will not result in a tax increase, and will not result in additional millage. Snyder also shared some of the past uses of the permanent improvement levy, including:

Lights on the Soccer/Track & Field Complex

New buses

Parking lot seal coating and lining

A new lawn mower

New sidewalks around the community center

New improvements in the sewage treatment plant

Improvement in the flooring of the Ag and Industrial Technology shop

Technology improvements, including computers for students

Anyone with questions about the upcoming levy should call the Lincolnview District Office at 419.968.2226.