New bill would regulate playoff football ticket prices

Tickets for students and adults for any OHSAA playoff football game are $15 each if purchased at the gate, quite a jump from the regular season. If approved, a new Ohio House bill would regulate ticket prices. Bob Barnes/file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — If you purchased tickets for an opening round Ohio High School Athletic Association playoff football game this past Friday, no doubt you took note of the price of admission.

Tickets for first round games were $9 for students and $12 for adults if purchased online. For those who paid cash at the gate, the price jumped to $15 for student and adult tickets, roughly double the cost of regular season admission. Playoff ticket prices are set solely by the OHSAA, not the participating schools. The postseason prices have drawn the ire of a pair of Ohio House Republicans, who have introduced a bill that would regulate playoff ticket prices.

If eventually passed, House Bill 311, co-sponsored by Representatives Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) and Justin Pizzuli (R-Franklin Furnace), would require tickets be the same price regardless if they are purchased online or with cash, and it would require student tickets be priced lower than adult tickets.

“The OHSAA should be ashamed of themselves for charging $15 for a ticket to get into a high school playoff game,” Edwards said in a prepared statement. “These games are supposed to be about the school, community, team, band, cheerleaders, and families, but for the OHSAA it is only about the money. There will be many family members missing games because of these outrageous costs.”

“High school football is Americana at its best and is an experience that should be able to be enjoyed by all,” Pizzulli said in the statement. “The cost of a game ticket shouldn’t be an obstacle. The OHSAA’s already bloated budget shouldn’t be built on the backs of the student they are supposed to serve.”

Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed a proposal in the state budget forcing the acceptance of cash at the door for high school games.

OHSAA spokesman Tim Stried said last week that the ticket prices have increased because of the need for more security officers, more time for accounting and auditing and other factors.

He also said that the OHSAA was aware of the bill.

“The Ohio High School Athletic Association is aware of the legislation introduced today, October 27, regarding the gate price set for OHSAA tournament games and that the gate price is higher than the online ticket price, particularly as it relates to student tickets,” he said in a statement. “The OHSAA will continue to discuss this issue today and over the weekend with lawmakers and the OHSAA Board of Directors regarding any changes to the gate price of tickets. More information will be released on Monday, October 30.”

Even if the bill is eventually approved by the Ohio House and Senate and signed by Governor Mike DeWine, it wouldn’t affect ticket prices for the current postseason.