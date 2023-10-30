On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this weekend’s high school playoff and college football regular season broadcast schedules for radio stations 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live.

Friday, November 3

WKSD: Crestview at Lima Central Catholic (6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff)

WERT: Van Wert at Shelby (6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff)

Saturday, November 4

WKSD and WERT: Ohio St. at Rutgers (10:30 p.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff)