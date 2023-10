Regional volleyball pairings announced

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Crestview Lady Knights are among the 16 teams that qualified for the OHSAA regional volleyball tournament. Crestview will play Mohawk in the second match of the night, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 2, at Elida. The first match of the night will pit Ayersville against Tiffin Calvert. The winners will meet for the regional championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Elida, with the winner claiming the regional title and a spot in the state tournament at Wright State University.

Adelyn Figley (12) and the Lady Knights will face Mohawk in the regional semifinals. Bob Barnes/file photo

Here is the full list of regional pairings in each of the state’s four divisions.

Division I

Region 1

Cleveland St. Joseph Academy vs. Mentor at Hudson High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs. Massillon Jackson at Hudson High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Hudson High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 2

Avon Lake vs. Avon at Norwalk High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Toledo St. Ursula Academy vs. Perrysburg at Norwalk High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Norwalk High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 3

Dublin Scioto vs. Columbus Bishop Patterson at Hilliard Darby High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Pickerington Central vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Darby High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Hilliard Darby High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Ursuline Academy vs. Kings Mills Kings at West Chester Lakota West High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy vs. Cincinnati Seton at West Chester Lakota West High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at West Chester Lakota West High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Division I State Tournament at Wright State University

Region 4 vs. Region 1, Fri., Nov. 10 at 12 p.m.

Region 3 vs. Region 2, Fri., Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Copley vs. Parma Padua Franciscan at Alliance High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Alliance Marlington vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston at Alliance High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Alliance High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 6

Norwalk vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy at Lexington High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Lima Shawnee vs. Millbury Lake at Lexington High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lexington High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 7

Marietta vs. Warsaw River View at Heath High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Dover vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley at Heath High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Heath High School, Sat. 2 p.m.

Region 8

Marengo Highland vs. Hamilton Badin at Vandalia Butler High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Cincinnati Mercy McAuley at Vandalia Butler High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Vandalia Butler High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Division II State Tournament at Wright State University

Region 5 vs. Region 8, Thurs., Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.

Region 7 vs. Region 6, Thurs., Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Smithville vs. Columbiana Crestview at Barberton High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Independence at Barberton High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 10

St. Henry vs. Marion Pleasant at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Huron vs. Sherwood Fairview at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 11

Nelsonville-York vs. Byesville Meadowbrook at Logan High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

South Webster vs. Frankfort Adena at Logan High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Logan High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 12

Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas vs. Newark Catholic at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day vs. Versailles at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering Fairmont High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Division III State Tournament at Wright State University

Region 11 vs. Region 12, Thurs., Nov. 9 at 12 p.m.

Region 9 vs. Region 10, Thurs., Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Division IV

Region 13

Columbia Station Columbia vs. New Washington Buckeye Central at Strongsville High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

McDonald vs. Canton Central Catholic at Strongsville High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Strongsville High School, Sat., 6 p.m.

Region 14

Defiance Ayersville vs. Tiffin Calvert at Elida High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Sycamore Mohawk vs. Convoy Crestview at Elida High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 15

Plain City Shekinah Christian vs. Waterford at Pickerington North High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Berlin Hiland vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah at Pickerington North High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington North High School, Sat., 4 p.m.

Region 16

New Bremen vs. Russia at Clayton Northmont High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Fort Loramie vs. Jackson Center at Clayton Northmont High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Clayton Northmont High School, Sat., 4 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament at Wright State University

Region 15 vs. Region 16, Fri., Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.

Region 14 vs. Region 13, Fri., Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.