Time change to take place this weekend

VW independent staff

This weekend is when we “fall back” one hour to Eastern Standard Time. The time change will officially occur at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 5. For many people, it means an extra hour of sleep.

Except for Arizona, Hawaii and several U.S. territories, daylight saving time begins each year on the second Sunday in March when clocks are set forward by one hour. They are turned back to standard time on the first Sunday in November.