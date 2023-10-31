Carol Anne Rice

Carol Anne Rice, 82, rejoined her husband, this time in the presence of their Lord, at 5:14 p.m. Sunday, October 29, 2023, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born on April 8, 1941, to Orlin and Lorene Rakestraw in Lupton, Michigan. She married her longtime boyfriend, and love of her life, Duane Rice on October 27, 1962.

Carol Anne Rice

Carol had a passion to help people and spent her life doing just that. She graduated from the Henry Ford Hospital Nursing School and was an RN working in several places, in that field, including a doctor’s office, Massillon State Hospital and National Seal. As a pastor’s wife, she would find many other ways to serve people. She served on staff at Trinity Friends Church, in Van Wert, as pastor of assimilation and pastor of singles ministry where she ran a divorce recovery ministry that touched countless lives. She also served in the women’s ministry, children and youth ministry, hospitality ministry, visitation and care ministry and in many, many other ways. For many years, she called countless people and poured Jesus into their lives.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Orlin and Lorene Rakestraw; her husband of 52 years, Duane Rice; and sons, Wayne Rice and Shawn Rice.

She is survived by four sisters, Virginia Weidinger, Lorna (Gary) Putman, Ardis (Duff) Streeter and Neva (John) Lounds; a son, Greg (Pam) Rice; daughter-in-law, Deb Rice; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Menze, Jill (Jesse) Fromader, Jackie (Luis) Araujo, Emily Rice, Colt Rice, Athena Rice, David Rice and Jonathan Rice, and seven great-grandchildren.

Carol was involved in the Evangelical Friends Church for many years. The last few years she has enjoyed attending Grace Bible Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 3, at Grace Bible Church, Van Wert, with Pastors’ Lance Hostetler and Greg Rice, officiating. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 4, at Lane Heights Cemetery in Lupton, Michigan. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, November 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: to Greg Rice to be distributed to missions that Carol had a heart to support.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.