Local gas prices below statewide average

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 48.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.43 per gallon.

Local gas prices, including at Sunoco on N. Washington St., are below the statewide average. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.75 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.24 per gallon.

In Van Wert, gas prices on Monday ranged from $3.04 per gallon at several stations to $3.11 at Brookside on West Main St.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 36.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“For now, I believe we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the national average in the weeks ahead, but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

October 30, 2022: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

October 30, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

October 30, 2020: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

October 30, 2019: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

October 30, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

October 30, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

October 30, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

October 30, 2015: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 30, 2014: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

October 30, 2013: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)