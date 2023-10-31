Mayoral forum video now available

VW independent staff

A video of last week’s mayoral forum in Van Wert is now available for viewing.

The hour-long forum was organized and hosted by government students at Van Wert High School. It featured incumbent Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward and challengers Fred Fisher and Linda-Agler Evans. The three gave opening and closing statements and answered various questions submitted in advance.

The video can be viewed here.