Mayoral forum video now available
VW independent staff
A video of last week’s mayoral forum in Van Wert is now available for viewing.
The hour-long forum was organized and hosted by government students at Van Wert High School. It featured incumbent Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward and challengers Fred Fisher and Linda-Agler Evans. The three gave opening and closing statements and answered various questions submitted in advance.
The video can be viewed here.
