Nearly 2,000 voters have cast ballots

VW independent staff

Early in-person voting in Van Wert County nearly doubled since the previous reporting period.

According to Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, between October 24 and 5 p.m. Monday, October 30, 844 register voters cast early ballots at the elections board office, while 177 ballots were sent by mail and 116 were mailed back to the board office.

Along with previously provided numbers, 1,769 voters have already cast ballots in-person, while 219 were sent back via mail.

The early voting continues through Sunday, including 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight.