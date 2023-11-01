Clock donation…

The restoration of the Van Wert National Bank clock in downtown Van Wert recently received a financial boost, in the form of an $1,100 check accepted by Executive Director Mitch Price from Midwest Electric Cooperative’s Community Connection Fund. The clock, which was disassembled in late June, is being repaired and restored. Private donations are being used to cover the cost and the project is being spearheaded by Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert County Foundation. Photo submitted