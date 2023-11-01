Cougars prepping for explosive Shelby

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

For the second straight week, Van Wert will face a team from the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and this one has put up some eye popping numbers this season.

After defeating River Valley 48-30 in the playoff opener, the sixth seeded Cougars (8-3) will travel to northern Richland County for Friday’s Division IV Region 14 quarterfinal game against No. 3 seed Shelby (9-2), a team averaging over 500 yards per game on offense. That unit is led by sophomore quarterback Brayden DeVito (5-11, 165), but it’s far from a one man show.

“Brayden has been the engine for our offense, accounting for 2,925 passing yards and 25 touchdowns and 1,075 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns,” Shelby head coach Rob Mahaney said. “Issaiah Ramsey is our go to wide receiver, with 59 catches, 1,159 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those two guys have been a big part of our success this season offensively, along with the growth of our offensive line throughout the season.

Reese Krugh is Van Wert’s second leading receiver. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

DeVito isn’t the only 1,000 yard rusher on the team. Running back Skyler Winters (5-10, 200 senior) has topped 1,000 and has scored 17 touchdowns on the ground.

“Shelby’s success on offense starts with their quarterback, who is a true run/pass threat,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “He throws a good deep ball and has a few very good receivers with speed. They have very good size up front on both sides of the ball. We have to be relentless in our pursuit of the football and in destroying blocks while also getting aligned to their multiple formations and motions.”

In the playoff opener over Cleveland Central Catholic, the Whippets led 19-0 just over midway through the opening quarter and went on to win 40-0. It was the second straight shutout win by the Whippets, who allowed 20 points and 269 total yards per game during the regular season, but averaged 39 points and 504 total yards per outing. Another scoring weapon is Casey Lantz, who has six touchdown receptions (20-463), and has converted 41-44 PATs and 6-of-7 field goal attempts this season.

“Shelby really has their own identity offensively, defensively, and on special teams,” Recker added. “They will make you defend a lot of different personnel groups and formations on offense. They run a very sound 4-3 on defense while throwing a few different coverages at you. On special teams they will use different alignments, trick plays, and kickoff to all parts of the field.”

Shelby’s two losses have come by a combined six points. The Whippets fell to Bellevue 35-33 in Week No. 3 and 28-24 to River Valley in Week No. 7.

The Cougars have won five straight entering Friday’s game and dual threat quarterback Brylen Parker continues to lead the way. Along with 1,384 yards and 20 touchdowns on 250 carries, Parker has completed 152-of-255 passes for 1,872 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His top targets have been Conner Campbell (74 receptions, 1,009 yards, seven touchdowns) and Reese Krugh (39-563, seven touchdowns). In addition, Keldyn Bill has added 568 yards on the ground and 10 rushing touchdowns.

“I think that Van Wert is a really good football team,” Mahaney said. “I respect the heck out of coach Recker and think he and his staff do a great job. Van Wert plays in one of the best conferences in the state of Ohio, so we know that they will be battle tested coming into this week.”

“Offensively, they do a great job of executing…their quarterback is a tremendous athlete who is one of the best players we have played all year,” he continued. “They have a ton of great athletes on the perimeter, led by No. 3 (Connor Campbell), and their offensive line is a physical unit that does a great job. Defensively, they do a great job of playing physical and running to the football. Their front six do a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage and stopping the run game and the back five does a tremendous job of challenging you in man coverage, and providing run support.”

An area where the Cougars may have an advantage – deep playoff experience. The Cougars have advanced to the regional championship game in each of the last four seasons and of course, won the 2020 state title.

“Our players have been in the playoffs and experienced success, so this is not new to them,” Recker said. “It is good to have that confidence and knowledge of how we need to prepare and play in the playoffs. With that being said, each team is different and we understand that past success does not guarantee future success, so we need to continue to play our best football each game.”

The two teams met in the 2020 Region 14 championship game and the Cougars rolled to a 49-7 victory. The winner of this game will face the winner of the Glenville/Napoleon game in next week’s regional semifinal. That game will be played at a neutral site.

Friday’s Van Wert-Shelby game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.