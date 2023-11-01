Knights hope to ground the Thunderbirds

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — No. 15 seed Crestview was one of just three teams around the state to upset a second seeded team but now, the challenge is even bigger for the Knights.

Coming off a dominating 42-14 opening round win over Calvert, Crestview (7-4) will hit the road to Spartan Stadium to face a familiar playoff foe, No. 7 seed Lima Central Catholic (7-3), a team that has won five straight. The two teams met in the 2020 and 2021 playoffs and the Thunderbirds won both games.

While looking back at his team’s opening round win over Calvert, Crestview head coach Cole Harting praised his defense, which held the Senecas in check for most of the game.

Braxton Leeth is Crestview’s leading rusher. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Our defense played lights out,” Harting said. “They played fast, physical, and executed at a high level. Calvert wanted to run the ball but we were able to shut them down and force them to pass.”

In addition to the defense, quarterback Bryson Penix threw for a touchdown and ran for another, while running back Braxton Leeth rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Harting acknowledged the challenge this Friday night will be a different one. The Thunderbirds have a remarkably balanced offense, one that averages 174 yards on the ground and 184 through the air.

“Lima Central Catholic presents numerous challenges because they are unlike any team we have seen this season,” Harting said. “Everything runs through their quarterback and he has the ability to run the ball as well as pass it extremely well.”

Senior quarterback Carson Parker (6-3, 210) has completed 90-of-136 passes for 1806 yards, 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His top two targets have been 6-6 senior wide receiver Billy Bourk (30-825, nine touchdowns) and Matthew Quatman (24-470, five touchdowns). Quatman has also rushed for 570 yards and seven touchdowns, while Parker leads the team with 995 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

“He is the real deal, he makes their offense go,” Harting said of Parker. “He can run the ball extremely well and he has a very good arm where he can make any throw on the field. In addition, their offensive line has good size and play with great leverage. Their skill players are athletic and very capable of making plays.”

“The strength of our team is our two senior starters, Carson Parker and Billy Bourk,” Palte said. “Carson has played at a high level all year and Billy has also been a great weapon and a tremendous leader. We started 1-2 and were not a very good football team and these guys continued to lead and set the example.”

Defensively, the Thunderbirds have had some ups and downs against an independent schedule but one number that stands out is plus-12, giveway/takeway.

“Defensively, they have very good size up front and attack the ball extremely well,” Harting said. “They do a great job of making you work the ball down the field, forcing you to execute at a high level in order to score. Additionally, they are extremely well coached. Coach Palte does a great job of producing great teams year in and year out.”

Palte was equally complementary of the Knights and said their athleticism jumped out on film.

“They are very aggressive on defense and fly to the football,” Palte said. “On offense, they are a very physical and experienced team up front and at the skill positions. Both the quarterback and running back run really hard.”

“The return of Jaret Harting to the lineup is also big for Crestview,” the veteran Thunderbird coach said. “He is a really good football player and was excellent against us in 2021 when we played in the playoffs. They played an outstanding game last week against Calvert and are playing at a high level right now. We will have to play really well to win.”

For the Knights to win, Harting acknowledged his team will have to do three things.

“Protect the football and create turnovers, contain Parker while maintaining our assignments and execute our assignments at a high level,” the coach said.

Friday’s Crestview-Lima Central Catholic game will air live on 99.7 WKSD.