Local veterans can receive gift card dinner

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools would like to honor and celebrate the community’s most cherished members – veterans.

Thanks to the generosity of Fairway Grill by Catering at its Best and the amazing sponsors listed below, Lincolnview is offering a gift card dinner to show appreciation for local veterans.

“I am extremely grateful for the support from many local businesses, organizations, and families to help make this happen,” organizer Stephanie Renner said. “Veterans will be receiving gift cards to Fairway Grill (Hickory Sticks Golf Course). In order to receive your gift cards, I am asking veterans or their family members to please contact me with the veteran’s name and home mailing address either by email or text.”

Names and mailing addreses can be emailed to srenner@lincolnview.k12.oh.us or sent via text to 567.259.6583.

This tribute to local veterans is made possible by generous donations from the following sponsors:

Fairway Grill by Catering at its Best

Industrial Maintenance Team, Inc.

Randy Carey- Carey Insurance and Financial Services

Dr. Amanda Curtis, Associate Professor of Sport Management at Lake Erie College

Thaison E. Leaser -Edward Jones

First Federal of Van Wert

Van Wert Propane

Statewide Ford

Leland Smith Insurance Services

Realtor Sarah Kill – Schrader Realty

Kill Haw & Straw, LLC

Tisha Fast- State Farm

Mike Brickner- G&S Plumbing and Mechanical Services, LLC

Allmandinger Farms

Everett Family Restaurant -Willshire

Mike Lichtle- Laudick’s Jewelry

Van Wert Bedrooms

Century Trading Company

Adam D. Runyon- DBA Runyon Renovations

Dellinger Bros, LLC

GLM Transport, Inc.

Mercer Landmark- Glenmore

Brian and Stephanie Renner and family

Kill Family Farms- Ron and Carol Kill

Zachary Searight

Daniel and Brandi Shellabarger Family

Suzie and Scott Ketner

Wren Restaurant

Keber Farms

Pond Seeds

The Well Nutrition- Brett and Sarah Sheets

Edward and Ricki Burtch

Van Crest Health Care Centers

Sandy and Daryl Dowdy and family

Holden and Tricia Cheek and family

Paula and Craig Johnson and family

Jon and Judi Hall

The Duvall Family

Christie and Kyle Wendel and family

Amy Overholt

Todd Mathewson

The Rohrs Family

Greg & Brenda Leeth