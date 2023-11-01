Local veterans can receive gift card dinner
VW independent staff/submitted information
Lincolnview Local Schools would like to honor and celebrate the community’s most cherished members – veterans.
Thanks to the generosity of Fairway Grill by Catering at its Best and the amazing sponsors listed below, Lincolnview is offering a gift card dinner to show appreciation for local veterans.
“I am extremely grateful for the support from many local businesses, organizations, and families to help make this happen,” organizer Stephanie Renner said. “Veterans will be receiving gift cards to Fairway Grill (Hickory Sticks Golf Course). In order to receive your gift cards, I am asking veterans or their family members to please contact me with the veteran’s name and home mailing address either by email or text.”
Names and mailing addreses can be emailed to srenner@lincolnview.k12.oh.us or sent via text to 567.259.6583.
This tribute to local veterans is made possible by generous donations from the following sponsors:
Fairway Grill by Catering at its Best
Industrial Maintenance Team, Inc.
Randy Carey- Carey Insurance and Financial Services
Dr. Amanda Curtis, Associate Professor of Sport Management at Lake Erie College
Thaison E. Leaser -Edward Jones
First Federal of Van Wert
Van Wert Propane
Statewide Ford
Leland Smith Insurance Services
Realtor Sarah Kill – Schrader Realty
Kill Haw & Straw, LLC
Tisha Fast- State Farm
Mike Brickner- G&S Plumbing and Mechanical Services, LLC
Allmandinger Farms
Everett Family Restaurant -Willshire
Mike Lichtle- Laudick’s Jewelry
Van Wert Bedrooms
Century Trading Company
Adam D. Runyon- DBA Runyon Renovations
Dellinger Bros, LLC
GLM Transport, Inc.
Mercer Landmark- Glenmore
Brian and Stephanie Renner and family
Kill Family Farms- Ron and Carol Kill
Zachary Searight
Daniel and Brandi Shellabarger Family
Suzie and Scott Ketner
Wren Restaurant
Keber Farms
Pond Seeds
The Well Nutrition- Brett and Sarah Sheets
Edward and Ricki Burtch
Van Crest Health Care Centers
Sandy and Daryl Dowdy and family
Holden and Tricia Cheek and family
Paula and Craig Johnson and family
Jon and Judi Hall
The Duvall Family
Christie and Kyle Wendel and family
Amy Overholt
Todd Mathewson
The Rohrs Family
Greg & Brenda Leeth
