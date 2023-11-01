Mayoral, council, school board, trustee races on ballot

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The November 7 general election is rapidly approaching and a three-way race for Van Wert mayor highlights the local ballot. Information on that race, along with other races is listed below.

Mayoral races

Incumbent Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward, who was first elected in November of 2019, is seeking a second term in office. He has two challengers, Fred Fisher and Linda Agler Evans. The three participated in a recent forum hosted by government students at Van Wert High School. A video of that forum can be found here.

In Ohio City, Jack J. Brown’s name will appear on the ballot, but the incumbent mayor passed away in late September. According to Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, it was too late to remove Brown’s name from the ballot. Council President Larry Krugh is serving as village mayor until the next general election.

Incumbent Convoy Mayor Timothy Bolenbaugh is running unopposed, as are Middle Point Mayor Mark Dickman, Ohio City Mayor Jack J. Brown, Delphos Mayor Dough Mullenhour, Scott Mayor Jeremy Akom, Willshire Mayor Amos Stauffer Jr., and Wren Mayor Monica Davis.

No candidate filed to run for mayor of Elgin or Venedocia.

Council races

Three people are running to become president of Van Wert Council – current Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis, Thad Eikenbary and Kirby Kelly.

Four people are running for three at-large council seats in Van Wert: incumbents Judy Bowers and Jeff Kallas, and challengers Joe Jared and Jana Ringwald.

Current At-Large Councilman Bill Marshall is running unopposed for the fourth ward seat. Incumbent First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler is being challenged by Kurt Schalois, while Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore is unopposed in her re-election bid.

Current Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett is not seeking re-election and Jordan Dettrow is unopposed in his bid for the seat.

Convoy Council members Vicki Saylor and Dana Smith are seeking re-election, while two people filed to run for two Middle Point Village Council seats – Jerry Kohnen and Cathie Malone.

Jaime Delgado and David May are running unopposed for Ohio City Village Council, while Nancy Miller is the only person to file for Scott Village Council. Two council seats are up for grabs in Willshire but just one person, George Schaffner, filed to run.

No one filed two run for two council seats in Elgin, Venedocia and Wren.

School board races

Three seats are up for grabs in the race for the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education, but just two names will appear on the ballot — Julie Burenga and Debbie Compton. Current school board member Anthony Adams also filed to run but his petitions were deemed to be invalid due to a lack of valid signatures. He had planned to run as a write-in, but it was later determined he was ineligible to do so.

Three people are running for two seats on the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education, including incumbents John Auld and Andrew Perrott, and newcomer Todd Wehner.

Two incumbents, Brad Coil and Michelle Gorman, and two challengers, Ashley Breese and Scott Eddy, are seeking two spots on the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education.

Township trustee races

Just two township trustee races are on the ballot.

Alan Beard is opposed by Robert Miller in Tully Township, and three people are running for one Union Township Trustee seat – Jeff Adams, Mike Lare and Dugan Runyon.

Other races

Incumbent Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington is unopposed in her re-election bid, as is incumbent Law Director John Hatcher. Erika Blackmore is running unopposed for Van Wert City Auditor. She’ll replace Martha Balyeat, who’s retiring at the end of the year.