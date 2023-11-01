Shelby releases ticket, parking info

VW independent sports/submitted information

SHELBY — Friday’s Division IV Region 14 quarterfinal game will be played at the new WAC (Whippet Athletic Complex) Staditum. The gates will be open by 6:00 p.m. and the game will kick off at 7 p.m.

There will be an opportunity to purchase tickets at the WAC ticket office by cash or credit card. However, there are only two ticket windows at the ticket office, and thus, fans purchasing tickets at the gate should expect long lines and long wait times. One window will be designated for cash sales, the other for credit card sales.

As the result of pending legislation, all OHSAA postseason tickets will cost the same regardless of whether the ticket is purchased online or at the gate. Adult tickets are $12 and $9 for students, regardless if purchased online or at the gate.

Tickets will be scanned at the main ticket gates (gates 2 and 3) at the south end of the facility. Individuals who pre-purchase tickets online will not need to wait in the ticket lines, and will be able to walk up to either gate and have their ticket scanned as they enter the facility. The public will not be able to enter the southeast gate (gate 4). This will be reserved for teams, officials, and game personnel only.

Fan parking is accessible from State Street (GPS is 4341 State Street, Shelby) and West Smiley Avenue (1 Whippet Way).

Handicap parking is located in the east parking lot near the softball field/tennis courts (Lot C). Entry into this parking lot is just east of the stadium at the corner of Plymouth and Sunset streets. A handicap sign must be visible to utilize handicap parking (Limited spots are available). Approximate address for GPS is 300 Plymouth Street.