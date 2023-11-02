A different rivalry: OSU vs. Michigan

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio has a long-standing rivalry with Michigan, especially during football season and this November, Ohioans can channel their competitive Buckeye spirit.

Throughout the month, the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds is challenging Michigan Unclaimed Property to see which state’s residents can find and claim the most forgotten funds. Ohio State’s November 11 matchup with Michigan State and “The Game” on November 25 against Michigan will spotlight the sparring states’ “Find Forgotten Funds” Football Edition competition.

“We are excited to see what happens in this competition for Unclaimed Funds, which will benefit thousands of people across both states in claiming their money,” Division of Unclaimed Funds Superintendent Akil Hardy said. “No matter what happens in the football games this year, Ohio is confident in an Unclaimed Funds win. Game on!”

Through November 25, Ohioans are encouraged to visit www.MissingMoney.com to scoop up lost or forgotten cash or property. The Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds currently has nearly $4 billion in unclaimed funds waiting to be recovered.

Last year, the Division returned $134 million to Ohioans and has returned more than $549 million over the last five years. A quick online search could reunite you, friends, and family members with a potential windfall, including money from:

Checking and savings accounts

Dividends

Stocks and bonds

Uncashed checks (payroll, refunds, money orders, cashier checks, insurance benefits, etc.)

Uncashed life insurance policies

Over payments

Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the division after accounts become inactive, typically 3-5 years. The money comes from inactive checking and savings accounts, refund/credit balances, uncashed cashier’s checks, stocks and bonds forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks.