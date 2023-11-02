Chamber seeking nominations for awards

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to the 18th Annual Salute to Small Business Awards Bruncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 1, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Chamber businesses will be recognized in the categories of: Small Business of the Year; Charitable Non-Profit; Emerging Business of the Year; Downtown Champion; Women in Business; Palate Pleaser;

The “Woo”; Community Youth Champion, and Community Collaborator.

To nominate a business, click here. Tickets are $25 each, click here to purchase.

The Chamber thanked the following sponsors for their investment in the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and member businesses:

Premier Sponsors: Shultz Huber & Associates, and Citizens National Bank.

Community Influencer Level: Central Insurance, Danfoss Corporation, and Tenneco, Inc. Community

Collaborator Level: Vantage Career Center, Northwest State CC, and First Bank of Berne and Van Wert Manor.

Community Builder Level: Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Inc., Laudick’s Jewelry, and Van Wert Manor.

Community Advocate Level: Store & Haul, Statewide Ford Lincoln, Alexander & Bebout, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, and TSC.