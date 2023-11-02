Court conducts a dozen criminal hearings on Wednesday

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The first day of November was a busy one in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, as Judge Martin Burchfield presided over a dozen different criminal hearings. Below is a list of those hearings.

Plea changes

Gregory Foster, 48, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, all fifth degree felonies. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Michael Tucker, 35, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Stacy Young, 46, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth degee felony; forgery, a fifth degree felony; theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 10 a.m. December 13.

Arraignment

Tyree DeWitt, 31, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, and domestic violence, both fourth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest, curfew and a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 22.

Probation/bond violations

Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 53, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by breaking a no-contact order. He was released on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest, curfew and another no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 15.

Amber Worl, 44, of Delphos, admitted violating to her probation by failing to attend treatment programs, failing to report to probation and altering a drug screen. Judge Burchfield revoked her probation and set sentencing for 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 15.

Courtney Thomas, 29, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing a drug test. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety, and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 15.

Edward Sellers, 44, of Ft. Jennings, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 10 a.m. December 13.

Tommie Grieshaber, 53, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by breaking a no-contact order. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety, and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 29.

Cheryl Kirk, 36, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing to report to probation and failing a drug test. She was immediately sentenced to 90 days jail with credit for 58 days already served.

Thomas Medford, 42, of Ohio City, denied violating his probation by using a controlled substance. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $50,000 cash or surety and scheduled a further hearing for 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 7.

Sentencing

Jacob Mayer, 45, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 120 days jail for trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for 44 days already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.