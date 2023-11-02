Crestview to present High School Musical

Submitted information

CONVOY — Dust off your flip-phone, it’s time to head back to 2006 for High School Musical!

Crestview will be presenting the Disney classic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, November 5. Tickets are $7 and are available at the high school office or at the door.

Brady Petrie (Troy) and Natalie Burk (Gabriella) take on the lead roles in High School Musical being performed at Crestview High School Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. Photo submitted

The cast includes Addie Carr, Alison Owens, Bella Clem, Brady Petrie, Braiden McKee, Cadyn Coleman, Caleb Thomas, Caroline Marks, Dakotah Nihiser, DJ Yinger, Elijah Foudy, Ella Lamb, Emily Adams, Emily Frazier, Emily Foudy, Emily Karcher, Evan Spieth, Evelyn Petrie, Hudson Perrott, Javyn Craft, Jyrzee Craft, Kenzie Heffner, Lana Buchner, Logan Foudy, Melissa Joseph, Natalie Burk, Raygan Rockwood, Serenity Hunter, Tayla Myers, and Zoey Miller.

The crew includes Aleigha Brown, Caitlin Grubb, Cameron Sinn, Ean Scarlett, Gwen Kahle, Jesse Baumgartner, Landon Pulfer, and Saxton Short.

The musical is directed by Becky Macki and Sarah Hope Wells and presented under special arrangement with Musical Theatre International.