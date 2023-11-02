Grand jury indicts two men on murder, other charges

Ryan Houser has been indicted in connection with an early September homicide at Van Wert West Apts. Another man is facing an unrelated charge. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Formal charges have been filed in connection with an early September homicide in Van Wert.

In addition, charges were filed in a separate and unrelated murder that occurred in the city in late September.

According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger and the Van Wert Police Department were able to secure a three count indictment against Ryan E. Houser, 38, of Rockford, for aggravated murder, possessing a weapon under disability, and tampering with evidence.

The Van Wert County Common Pleas Court grand jury indictment was handed down this morning.

The charges are tied to the shooting death of Barbara Ganger, 43, of Van Wert. Her body was discovered on Monday, September 4, when the Van Wert Police Department was called to do a welfare check at Van Wert West Apartments on W. Main St., after several calls to Ganger’s residence went unanswered. Officers made entry to the apartment and found Ganger deceased inside. She had been shot twice, once in the stomach area, and once in the head.

Her death was immediately labeled as suspicious and after doing an autopsy, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound. A lengthy investigation ensued and the evidence was presented to the grand jury today. Due to the nature of the crime, few details were released during the investigation.

Houser and Ganger reportedly had a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship.

Larry Andrus

Ryan Houser

Houser has been incarcerated at the Mercer County Jail since September 8, on unrelated charges of having a weapon under disability and a probation/parole violation, both third degree felonies. His total bond there is $150,000 and his next court appearance in Mercer County is scheduled for December 5.

Weigle said Houser will be transported back to Van Wert County for an initial appearance in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court sometime next week. At this point, it’s unknown if he’ll remain in Van Wert County or be transported back to the Mercer County Jail.

The chief added Houser will have to answer to the charges in Mercer County before he stands trial locally.

In a separate case, the grand jury returned an indictment against Larry P. Andrus Jr. 48, of Van Wert, for murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, strangulation, and felonious assault.

Those charges are tied to a September 30 suspicious death at a home in the 300 block of S. Vine St. Roy D. Watts, 59, was found deceased following an undisclosed incident at his home. An autopsy was performed by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, who ruled the death a homicide. A subsequent investigation revealed Andrus allegedly contributed to the death of Watts.

Weigle said the police department believes Andrus is in hiding. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867)