Pigskin Pick’Em: regional quarterfinals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The list of area teams still in the OHSAA football playoffs has thinned noticeably since last Friday’s opening round games. In fact, of the 22 area teams qualified for the postseason, just 14 teams advanced on to Week No. 12.

Last week I went 17-5, which takes my overall record to 181-40, or 81.9 percent. Here are this week’s predictions, based on a total of 12 games.

Games of the Week

Celina (9-2) at Trotwood-Madison (9-2)

This is a tough matchup for the Bulldogs in Division III, Region 12. Trotwood-Madison is a longtime power in Region 12 and the Rams have given up a total of 20 points in their last six games. In fact, they’ve outscored opponents 271-20 in that span. It’s been a great season for Celina but unfortunately they’re running into a buzzsaw Friday night.

The pick: Trotwood-Madison

St. Marys Memorial (7-4) at Perkins (10-1)

If I may be blunt here, I would love to see the Roughriders win this game Divison IV, Region 14 game. You can argue that St. Marys Memorial and Wapakoneta are two of the hottest teams around right now. However, this is a tough matchup for the Roughriders. No. 1 seed Perkins is the real deal, with speed and athleticism all over the place. If St. Marys Memorial is going to pull the upset, the Roughriders will have to do what they do best – limit possession and play very physical football without getting into a track meet. Unfortunately, I’m not sure that will be enough on Friday night.

The pick: Perkins

Black River (8-3) at Columbus Grove (9-2)

If you’re a Columbus Grove fan, be glad this game is at home. Black River is in a remote part of Ashland County, very near the borders of Lorain and Medina counties. It’s quite a haul, at least 2 1/2 hours, but it’s all part of Division VI, Region 22. That aside, Columbus Grove has 23 straight at home. I foolishly picked against them in the regular season finale at home against Bluffton and I’ve deservedly taken some good natured razzing for it. I’m not making the same mistake here, Bulldogs win.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Crestview (7-4) at Lima Central Catholic (7-3)

The Knights did exactly what they had to against Calvert – slow the Seneca running game and limit turnovers, and the end result was a 42-14 win. Now comes a different kind of challenge against a team that will be a conference foe next season. Playing a completely independent schedule, the Thunderbirds got off to a slow start but are in a groove now. They feature a very balanced offense, which puts tremendous strain on a defense. Crestview is balanced too but sadly, I’m picking the home team to win this Division VII Region 26 quarterfinal game.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Van Wert (8-3) at Shelby (9-2)

More bluntness – I have spent entirely too much time thinking about how to pick this Division IV, Region 14 game. Once I received information and stats from Shelby my first instinct was to pick the Whippets. After diving in a little more I started having second thoughts about it. There’s no doubt Shelby is a very good team and if they get on a roll or into a rhythm, look out. The Whippets though, have given up their fair share of points and they lost to the River Valley team that Van Wert beat last week. As far as the pick, I’m still going back and forth but I have to make a selection, so as unpopular as it may be, I’m going with my initial thought.

The pick: Shelby

Best of the Rest

Division II Region 8

Lima Sr. at Troy: Troy

Division III Region 10

Defiance at Toledo Central Catholic: Toledo Central Catholic

Division III Region 12

Wapakoneta at Butler: Wapakoneta

Division V Region 18

Coldwater at Archbold: Coldwater

Division VI Region 22

Wynford at Bluffton: Bluffton

Division VII Region 28

New Bremen at Minster: Minster

Cedarville at Marion Local: Marion Local