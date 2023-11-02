State championship game schedule set

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the schedule for the seven football state championship games, set for November 30 and December 1-2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

State Championship Game Schedule

Thursday, November 30 – Division II championship game, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 1 – Division VI championship game, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, December 1 – Division III championship game, 3 p.m.

Friday, December 1 – Division I championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 – Division VII championship game, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 2 – Division V championship game, 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 – Division IV championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the state championship games are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

All-session Stadium Club tickets are $150 each and provide one ticket to all seven games in a theater style seat, as well as access to the indoor club level of the press box containing its own concessions. Patrons with club access do not need to exit the stadium between games. Additionally, the all-session Stadium Club package includes access to tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the OHSAA Football State Championship weekend.

A limited number of all-session Stadium Club tickets that include a parking pass are also available for $210 each. These ticket holders will receive a parking hangtag for the weekend valid for Lot C near the stadium.

Club tickets for the three Friday games or the three Saturday games are $75 each.

All-session general admission tickets for the state championship games are $90 each. This package includes one general admission ticket to all seven championship games. Ticket holders are required to exit the stadium between games.

General admission tickets for the three Friday games or three Saturday games are $40 each. Single game tickets for each of the seven championship games will go on sale at a later date.