Washington D.C. trip…

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-OH5) recently met with students from Van Wert Middle School during their trip to Washington, D.C. During their visit, Congressman Latta presented the group with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol. He said that one of the most rewarding parts of his job is sharing his love of history and the U.S. Capitol Building with students from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District. He is shown presenting the flag to Van Wert Middle School’s Jocilyn Agler. Photos submitted