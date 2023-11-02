VWAPAF awarded $82K state grant

VW independent staff

State grant money is coming to the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation.

It was announced on Wednesday that the organization will receive a grant of $82,711. The funding is part of the third round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program. Overall, $2.4 million was awarded to 16 arts organizations in 12 counties.

The grants may be used to help pay for employee compensation, recruitment, rehiring, training expenses, rent or mortgage payments, and operating costs.