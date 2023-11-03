Crestview art winners…

Crestview Middle and High School art students were recently recognized in the Van Wert Apple Festival for their artwork. Middle school winners (above) include: Luke Sawmiller, 4th place 3D; Emma Ward, Most Outstanding 2D; Kailey McClure, 3rd place 3D, and Cody Mishey, 4th place 3D. High school winners (below) include: Madison Wilson, 3rd place 2D; Lainey Gardner, 2nd place 2D; Jyrzee Craft, 2nd place 2D; Anna Gardner, Most Outstanding 2D; Quintin Adam, 1st place 2D; Kaylea Short, 4th place 3D, and Hannah Helt, 3rd place 3D. Photos submitted