The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Crestview art winners…

Crestview Middle and High School art students were recently recognized in the Van Wert Apple Festival for their artwork. Middle school winners (above) include: Luke Sawmiller, 4th place 3D; Emma Ward, Most Outstanding 2D; Kailey McClure, 3rd place 3D, and Cody Mishey, 4th place 3D. High school winners (below) include: Madison Wilson, 3rd place 2D; Lainey Gardner, 2nd place 2D; Jyrzee Craft, 2nd place 2D; Anna Gardner, Most Outstanding 2D; Quintin Adam, 1st place 2D; Kaylea Short, 4th place 3D, and Hannah Helt, 3rd place 3D. Photos submitted

