Crestview to play for regional title

VW independent sports

TIFFIN — Crestview libero Ellie Kline recorded her 1,000th career dig and the No. 5 ranked Lady Knights swept their way to a spot in the regional title game with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 Division IV regional semifinal win over No. 6 Mohawk at the Elida Fieldhouse on Thursday. It was Mohawk’s only loss of the season.

Kline finished with eight digs in the straight set win, while Cali Gregory had 18 kills and 18 assists. Adelyn Figley and Myia Etzler had 12 and 10 kills respectively, and Emily Lichtle finished with 16 assists. Kline, Josie Kline and Kaci Gregory each had two aces.

Crestview (24-2) will face No. 3 Tiffin Calvert (25-1) in the regional championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner moving on to next week’s Division IV state tournament at Wright State University.