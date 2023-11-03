Helen E. Bowersock

Helen E. Bowersock 97, of rural Van Wert, passed away Thursday morning, November 2, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on February 4, 1926, in Van Wert County the daughter of the Owen Oliver and Leone (Rhodus) Harvey, who both preceded her in death. She married Lloyd M. Bowersock on April 3, 1948, and he preceded her in death on August 15, 2003.

Family survivors include her daughter, Cheryl (Greg) Mendenhall of Van Wert; a son-in-law, David M. Osting of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Brad (Lydia) Mendenhall, Jodi (Robbie) Thompson, and Erinn Sellers; great grandchildren, Lauren (Will) Paton, Samantha Sellers, Derek Sellers, Claire Clay (fiancé, Luke Kleman) and Anne Mendenhall, and two great-great- grandchildren, Harper and Ellie Paton.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon A. Osting.

Helen was a long time member of the Trinity Global Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was active in the ladies aide. She had attended International Business College in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed playing games, especially cards and also cross stitch.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor David To officiating. Calling hours will be held from 12-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to the Trinity Global Methodist Church or the Pregnancy Life Center.

