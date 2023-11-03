Highway Patrol says buckle up!

Submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to buckle up this upcoming holiday season and always. Since 2018, there have been 2,847 people killed in Ohio crashes who were not wearing an available safety belt.

“There is no question that seat belts save lives, and I encourage everyone to make it a habit to always buckle up,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

Statistics show 72 percent of vehicle occupants aged 21 to 40 killed in motor vehicle crashes were not wearing an available safety belt. More men (65 percent) than women (52 percent) who were unbelted were fatally injured in crashes.

“Properly buckling up, every time you get into a motor vehicle reduces the risk of sustaining serious injuries or death in a crash,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Wearing a safety belt remains the simplest thing you and your loved ones can do to stay safe when getting into a vehicle.”

Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation. However, troopers will continue to have zero tolerance when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found to not be wearing their safety belt. Since 2018, troopers have issued more than 475,000 safety belt and child safety seat citations.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages everyone to “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time.”

A statistical map containing safety belt usage, violations and crash information can be found here.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists.