Truck mishap…

This pole and lines came down at Gamble Rd. and Ohio 116 Thursday afternoon. A delivery truck left Pup Creek Livestock and apparently failed to lower its auger and made contact with power lines and brought down the pole. Fortunately, the line was not energized and electric crews told the driver he could exit the truck safely. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Middle Point Fire Department were at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer